FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in FedEx by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.71. 96,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,357. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $150.68 and a 1 year high of $259.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

