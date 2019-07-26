Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Federated Investors had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FII stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.41. 88,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,851. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.11. Federated Investors has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

Several research firms have commented on FII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $3,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,099,648.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $32,042.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,282.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,549 shares of company stock worth $3,204,195. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after purchasing an additional 128,662 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

