Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fastly.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 137,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $2,794,304.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 38,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $816,456.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 466,635 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,965 over the last ninety days.

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $24.68. 892,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,594. Fastly has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50.

