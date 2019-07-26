Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of FPI stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 113,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Read More: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.