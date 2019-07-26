FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.20. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 43,046 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.