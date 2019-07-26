Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 35,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $57,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,330,401,000 after acquiring an additional 688,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,317,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,294,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $593,686,000 after purchasing an additional 186,625 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $473,437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,090,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.76. The stock had a trading volume of 24,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

