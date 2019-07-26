Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.41. 1,434,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,561,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Facebook has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $146,085.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,355,678.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total transaction of $9,670,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,480 shares of company stock valued at $56,660,885. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Facebook by 13,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263,213 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19,805.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $226,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,709 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Facebook by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,042,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $267,809,000 after buying an additional 1,642,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Facebook by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $542,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

