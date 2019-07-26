Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.67.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.53. 18,042,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,561,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.74. Facebook has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $267,742.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,495.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.29, for a total transaction of $1,056,549.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,480 shares of company stock worth $56,660,885 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greystone Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Investment Management LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3,505.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 721 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 98,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

