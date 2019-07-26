Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,342,000 after purchasing an additional 63,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,482,000 after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

