Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The online travel company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,405,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,022. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Bank of America increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Standpoint Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group set a $125.00 target price on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Markston International LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

