ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.70. The stock had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ExlService has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $663,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

