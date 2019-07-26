Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Axel Springer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $41.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.87. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.29. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sun Life Financial’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,098,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,792,000 after acquiring an additional 162,265 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,207,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,903 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 8,561,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,374,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,877,000 after purchasing an additional 944,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,689,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

