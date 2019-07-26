Evercore ISI Analysts Give Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) a $105.00 Price Target

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) received a $105.00 target price from stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.49. 857,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,088. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 183,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 225,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

