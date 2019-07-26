Etherparty (FUEL) Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 26th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $470,251.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, ACX and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00294557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.01648556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00121869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,869,578 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ACX, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

