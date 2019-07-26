Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) to post $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.33. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $13.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Robert W. Baird lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.91.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.07. 319,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,150. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $231.32 and a 12 month high of $308.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,055.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

