Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter.

ESQ traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

