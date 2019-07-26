Espers (ESP) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Espers has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Espers has a market capitalization of $838,197.00 and approximately $193.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.01150507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00039171 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00271942 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008117 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005939 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Espers’ official website is espers.io

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

