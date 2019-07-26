Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Down 12.4%

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares fell 12.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $224.33 and last traded at $235.44, 582,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 311% from the average session volume of 141,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERIE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $647.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Vorsheck bought 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.56 per share, with a total value of $165,024.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,722,768.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the second quarter worth about $1,119,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the second quarter worth about $246,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the second quarter worth about $2,628,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the second quarter worth about $2,411,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 109.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,296,000 after purchasing an additional 93,171 shares during the last quarter. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.