Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,397 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares during the period. Equity BancShares comprises approximately 1.1% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned 0.43% of Equity BancShares worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Equity BancShares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Equity BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 69,550.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Equity BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

Shares of EQBK stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Equity BancShares Inc has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Equity BancShares Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Berglund bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey R. Sorensen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $51,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,010. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Equity BancShares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.