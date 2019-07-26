EquiTrader (EQT) Price Tops $0.0302 on Exchanges

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. EquiTrader has a market capitalization of $376,640.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EquiTrader has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EquiTrader coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00953010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016232 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 413.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EquiTrader Coin Profile

EQT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 13,567,019 coins and its circulating supply is 12,467,019 coins. EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader . The official website for EquiTrader is www.equitrader.co

EquiTrader Coin Trading

EquiTrader can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EquiTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EquiTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

