Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cambium Networks Corporation’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Cambium Networks in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

