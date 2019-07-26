Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 2.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 346,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in Equinix by 6.8% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 13,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in Equinix by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $487.56. 307,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,517. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $528.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $509.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $460.00 to $484.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price target on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.67.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total value of $97,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.87, for a total value of $613,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,462.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,784. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

