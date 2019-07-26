EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $200.52

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $200.52 and last traded at $199.85, with a volume of 21496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $2,491,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,713,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,662,093.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $170,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,889.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,189 shares of company stock valued at $63,001,372. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

