EP Energy (NASDAQ:EPEG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EP Energy (NASDAQ:EPEG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EP Energy Corporation is involved in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas. The company’s assets consist of the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Wolfcamp Shale in Permian Basin in West Texas, the Altamont field in the Uinta Basin in Utah and the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana. EP Energy Corporation is based in Houston, United States. “

NASDAQ EPEG opened at $0.18 on Monday. EP Energy has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

EP Energy (NASDAQ:EPEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million.

