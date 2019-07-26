Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,942,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,320,000 after purchasing an additional 884,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,835,000 after buying an additional 1,665,379 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,752,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,992,000 after buying an additional 391,329 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,279,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,359,000 after buying an additional 4,719,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,937,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,084,000 after buying an additional 4,156,710 shares during the period. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. 2,418,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

