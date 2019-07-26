Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $94.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,501 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $339,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 12,533 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,315,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,016 shares of company stock valued at $16,041,842. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $144,091,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $90,313,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Entergy by 112.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,485,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,095,000 after buying an additional 786,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,335,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,079,000 after buying an additional 773,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 89.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,367,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,750,000 after buying an additional 645,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.69. 1,832,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,744. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.37. Entergy has a 1-year low of $78.99 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

