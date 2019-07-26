EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for EnPro Industries in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $78.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,293,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,388,000 after acquiring an additional 83,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,700,000 after acquiring an additional 80,372 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 604,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 598,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,655 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

