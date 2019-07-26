EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

EnPro Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. EnPro Industries has a payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of NPO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.21. 131,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,664. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.05. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $78.31.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. TheStreet upgraded Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

