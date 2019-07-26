EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.
EnPro Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. EnPro Industries has a payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.
Shares of NPO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.21. 131,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,664. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.05. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $78.31.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. TheStreet upgraded Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.
Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.