Energy Action (ASX:EAX) Shares Up 11.4%

Energy Action Ltd (ASX:EAX) shares shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.39 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.39 ($0.28), 9,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.35 ($0.25).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.28. The company has a market cap of $10.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04.

Energy Action Company Profile (ASX:EAX)

Energy Action Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity and gas procurement, contract management and environmental reporting, and sustainability services in Australia. The company operates Australian Energy Exchange for electricity and gas procurement service through online, real time, and reverse auction platform for business customers.

