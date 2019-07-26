Endeavour Mining (EDV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE: EDV) in the last few weeks:

7/24/2019 – Endeavour Mining was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.50.

7/17/2019 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

7/9/2019 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Endeavour Mining was given a new C$31.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$22.55 to C$24.35.

6/28/2019 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2019 – Endeavour Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2019 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

EDV stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.18. Endeavour Mining Corp has a 1-year low of C$16.34 and a 1-year high of C$25.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -15.48.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$201.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Vincent Benoit sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.71, for a total transaction of C$1,035,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,213,381.25.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

