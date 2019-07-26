EncryptoTel [WAVES] Tops 24 Hour Volume of $228.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market cap of $458,651.00 and $228.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00288442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.10 or 0.01621836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00120442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000612 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] was first traded on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel . The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

