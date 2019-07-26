Employers (NYSE:EIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.19 million. Employers had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

EIG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.81. 1,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,072. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.01. Employers has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

In other news, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $25,026.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,076.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Employers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Employers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Employers by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,978 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Employers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIG. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Employers in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

