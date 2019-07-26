Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Given a $19.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESRT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of ESRT stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,761. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Empire State Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 324.5% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 85.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

