Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Trading Up 0.9%

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.35, approximately 112 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.27.

In other Embassy Bancorp news, CEO David M. Lobach, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It accepts demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement and NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

