Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,744. The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $94.83 and a 12-month high of $132.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $887,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.