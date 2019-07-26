Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ERI. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.12 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERI traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.83. 5,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,414. Eldorado Resorts has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $627.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after buying an additional 61,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

