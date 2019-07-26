Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ERI. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.12 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.24.
Shares of NASDAQ:ERI traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.83. 5,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,414. Eldorado Resorts has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after buying an additional 61,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Resorts Company Profile
Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
