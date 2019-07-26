Elastos Price Hits $2.82 on Major Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Elastos has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $2.82 or 0.00028695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Huobi, BCEX and Kucoin. Elastos has a market cap of $44.47 million and $6.34 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00295109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.01653272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00121373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024435 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 34,712,570 coins and its circulating supply is 15,765,956 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BCEX, Huobi, Kucoin, LBank and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.