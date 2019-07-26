Elastic Market Cap Hits $7.27 Million (XEL)

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. Elastic has a market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elastic has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastic coin can currently be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031584 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005319 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001339 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elastic Coin Profile

Elastic (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The official website for Elastic is www.elastic.pw . The official message board for Elastic is talk.elasticexplorer.org

Buying and Selling Elastic

Elastic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastic using one of the exchanges listed above.

