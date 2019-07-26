Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.20-5.40 EPS.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,491. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $134.53 and a 12-month high of $219.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an average rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.55.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $5,731,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,266,549.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total value of $220,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,074 shares of company stock valued at $29,411,868 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

