Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

“We anticipate better visibility around potential timing of data readouts as dosing gets underway. Below, we highlight thoughts on what we know of the program thus far.”,” Chardan Capital’s analyst commented.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 38,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,030. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $33.80.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 359.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

