Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Edison International updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.61-4.81 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.61-4.81 EPS.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,546,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.14. Edison International has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $72.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Edison International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,995,000 after purchasing an additional 128,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,262,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,582,000 after purchasing an additional 320,556 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Edison International to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Edison International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

