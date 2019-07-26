Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.89-4.97 for the period. Eastgroup Properties also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.89-4.97 EPS.

Shares of EGP traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $120.90. 193,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,476. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.19. Eastgroup Properties has a one year low of $87.69 and a one year high of $121.52.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.67%.

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Meili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.03.

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $104,401.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,588 shares in the company, valued at $19,349,588.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

