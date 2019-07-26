EastBay Asset Management LLC Invests $3.07 Million in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

EastBay Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 224,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000. SciPlay comprises approximately 7.5% of EastBay Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EastBay Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of SciPlay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 329,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $4,411,506.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua J. Wilson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,089,209 shares of company stock worth $16,316,181 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,888. SciPlay Corp has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.10.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

