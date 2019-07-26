Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $4.73. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 27,690 shares traded.

EGLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $344.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.72 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 2.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $127,491.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $40,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,179,364.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 734,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,755. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 334,039 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,031,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 253,833 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 26,267,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,143,000 after purchasing an additional 157,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 95,850 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 93,472 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

