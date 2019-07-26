Duerr’s (DUE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a target price on the stock.

DUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 115 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC set a $122.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duerr presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.93 ($40.61).

Duerr stock opened at €27.11 ($31.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13. Duerr has a fifty-two week low of €27.17 ($31.59) and a fifty-two week high of €43.11 ($50.13). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €29.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

