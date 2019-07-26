Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €31.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Takkt and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.93 ($40.61).

Shares of Duerr stock traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, reaching €27.28 ($31.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Duerr has a one year low of €27.17 ($31.59) and a one year high of €43.11 ($50.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

