DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.02-6.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.24. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.02-6.38 EPS.

DTE traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $128.93. 38,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.26. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $132.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.56.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.90.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 237 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $30,539.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth G. Shaw purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.27 per share, for a total transaction of $248,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,737 shares of company stock worth $2,744,715 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

