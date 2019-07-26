DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
DSDVF opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.13. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $95.76.
About DSV A/S
