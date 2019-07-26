DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DSDVF opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.13. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $95.76.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

