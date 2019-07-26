DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in DSP Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSPG stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.79. 2,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,523. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $363.44 million, a PE ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. Equities analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

