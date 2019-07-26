Domani Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 181,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

